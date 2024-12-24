Christina Ricci had choice words for the head-turning lawsuit Blake Lively filed against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, stated in her lawsuit that due to Baldoni's alleged actions "behind closed doors," she has "suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

The Gossip Girl actress accused her co-star Baldoni of sexual harassment and engaging in a smear campaign to damage her reputation. Now, Ricci has taken to social media to weigh in on the matter.

"Blake Lively (and Amber Heard TBH) misogyny exploits the jealousy women feel for each other — specifically when it comes to beautiful women & girls," Ricci, 44, stated in a post on Instagram Monday, December 23.

"The fact that 'mean girls' are always beautiful is no coincidence. The ease in which women are manipulated into hating each other (even feminist women) is something no one wants to talk about," the 'Casper' actress continued.

"This is (yet another!) reminder to question our willingness to burn ANY woman. That includes beautiful, successful women who dare have a voice," the actress and producer concluded.

Fans weighed in on the matter in the comment section, many stating that they were shocked to see how people have treated the actress, and rallying around her bravery to speak out.

"I had a guy in corporate America who would always throw a "ladies in leadership" dinner to mask that he never advocated for women to rise above him. A story as old as time," one fan replied. "Blake is SO brave. My new hero," a second added. "Proudly will always stand with amber (and rooting for blake ofc)," a third wrote. "Weaponized misogyny is a Hollywood speciality. So over it!" a fourth darted.

Things reportedly became so contentious between Lively and Baldoni while filming that a formal meeting was called regarding what the actress claims was a hostile work environment — a meeting which even her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, attended, per 'TMZ.'

Demands listed in Lively's legal filing against Baldoni include no showing of nude videos or images of women to Lively, no mention of Baldoni's alleged "pornography addiction," no discussions of sexual conquests in front of Lively and others, no talks of cast and crew's genitalia, no inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father.

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard — recently found to have defamed Depp — told 'NBC News' in an exclusive statement: "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.' I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive."

Meanwhile, Lively gave a statement to 'TMZ' regarding the legal matter, as she seeks to expose the "sinister" tactics used to harm people.

Lively told the outlet how she hopes "that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."