Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and the most significant change-maker in the history of the Catholic Church, has died at 88. Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced his death.

Per Reuters, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," Farrell said. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

A lengthy hospitalization for double pneumonia ended after complications caused the pope to succumb to death, the Vatican reiterated. He had long suffered from persistent lung problems after part of a lung was removed when he was a child.

Pope's Health Issues

In later years, illness adversely affected his movement. In 2021, Francis, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, underwent colon surgery, and in 2023, abdominal surgery. He was often seen in a wheelchair in his later years and suffered from chronic bronchitis.

Francis kept up a schedule leading the Church and writing about global cooperation despite his failing health, including through the COVID-19 pandemic. In an empty St. Peter's Square in 2020, he said, "We are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented."

Francis once spoke of the Church as a "field hospital after battle"–one that heals, engages, and welcomes. His style was at times controversial, but his dedication to mercy and renewal will have an impact on one of the world's oldest institutions, the Roman Catholic Church.

The 88-year-old pontiff passed away just one day after his first extended public appearance for over a month following his March 23 discharge from a 38-day hospital stay to treat pneumonia.

Around midday Easter day Sunday, Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in a popemobile and waved to the crowds, who cheered in delight. He also gave a special blessing for the first time since Christmas.

"Viva il Papa!" (Long live the pope), "Bravo!" the crowd shouted.