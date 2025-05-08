Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the personal promise she made to her children in the wake of her highly publicized split from Ben Affleck last year, marking a turning point in both her personal and professional journey.

In a candid interview with El País, the 55-year-old singer, actress, and producer reflected on the emotional challenges she faced following the end of her marriage to Affleck, which closely followed the release of her self-financed film inspired by their romance, and the cancellation of her world tour, This Is Me... Live.

At the center of Lopez's resilience were her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She recalled making them a heartfelt vow during the upheaval:

"I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life," Lopez shared.

The superstar, known for her drive and transparency, now seems to be emerging stronger than ever.

She's gearing up to hit the road again with her newly announced Up All Night: Live summer tour in 2025—a celebration, she says, of everything she's overcome.

"I'm happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," Lopez told the publication. "I'm proud of myself for that and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it. So, it's a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody."

Lopez's return to the stage marks a symbolic fresh start—one that fans, friends, and family alike are cheering for.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Continue to Butt Heads

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the two may be separated, but their ties to a shared multimillion-dollar property are reportedly keeping tensions high.

According to sources of the publication, the former couple is at odds over what to do with their $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills, California — a sprawling estate that has been lingering on the market for nearly nine months without a buyer.

The estate, which the pair purchased during the height of their rekindled romance, was meant to be a forever home following their high-profile reunion and brief marriage. However, with the relationship now behind them, the house has become another unresolved chapter in their story.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has commented publicly on the reports, but insiders suggest the disagreement over the sale reflects ongoing differences in how the former power couple is navigating their post-split arrangements.