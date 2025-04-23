Ben Affleck has recently opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez following their divorce. In his remarks, Affleck described love as both a powerful force and a challenging experience.

While promoting "The Accountant 2" during a recent appearance on "Morning Joe," Ben Affleck made an unexpected comment while discussing his character's family dynamics in the film.

"The people you love the most drive you the most crazy," he said, adding, "And the humor is rooted in that relationship."

While Affleck didn't mention Lopez by name, the comment follows several recent statements where he expressed admiration for his ex-wife. Just last week, Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez is "spectacular" and praised her integrity, adding, "I adore and am grateful to her."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially finalized their divorce in January 2025. The process began when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, marking the end of their highly publicized relationship, Men's Journal said.

The split came after two wedding ceremonies in 2022 — one in Las Vegas and another at Affleck's Georgia estate.

Affleck later explained their separation in a GQ interview, saying, "There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships."

He added that he and Lopez simply had different views on how public to be with their love life. "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers," Affleck admitted.

This is the second time Ben Affleck is getting divorced and the fourth time for Jennifer Lopez.



With Jennifer Lopez track record, at this point who in their right mind would want to marry her?



She's been breaking up and divorcing men for over 2 decades. pic.twitter.com/GLFEGOYYA2 — Shoorveer | The Masculine Revival (@ShoorveerLive) April 23, 2025

Read more: Ben Affleck Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie Romance After Split from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and J.Lo Faced Strain Filming Her Emotional Documentary

Their marriage faced visible strain during the making of Lopez's documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

In the film, Affleck appeared uncomfortable with the intense filming process, while Lopez became emotional under the pressure of producing her film "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story."

According to DailyMail, despite the divorce, Affleck has made it clear that he still holds deep respect for Lopez. "She's great to my kids, and I love her kids. They're wonderful," he said.

He recently brought Lopez's 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with his three children with Jennifer Garner, to a movie premiere.

Lopez, 55, has been busy filming "Office Romance" in New Jersey and preparing for her upcoming concert at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. She also announced a summer tour, telling fans she can't wait to perform again.

Meanwhile, Affleck is filming "Animals," a new project he's producing with longtime friend Matt Damon. Though separated, both stars are diving into work, with sources saying they're focused on career success rather than new relationships.