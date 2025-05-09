Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Kelly Bensimon may have a new romance blooming.

Almost a year after ending her engagement to financier Scott Litner, Kelly Bensimon appears to be moving on.

The former reality star was recently spotted sharing a kiss with an unknown man during a dinner outing in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood.

On Wednesday evening, Bensimon arrived at Beefbar around 7 pm, dressed in a sparkling sequin mini skirt and matching jacket, PageSix said.

Just ten minutes later, she was joined by a man whose identity remains unknown. The two greeted each other warmly with a hug and kiss before heading inside.

The dinner date lasted about three hours. Sources say the two may have been celebrating a special occasion — Bensimon's 57th birthday, which took place on May 1.

A cake with a single candle was spotted at their table during the meal.

Kelly Bensimon spotted on PDA-packed date with mystery man nearly a year after calling off wedding https://t.co/tO7DgZKed4 pic.twitter.com/82xZWZ7JBy — Page Six (@PageSix) May 8, 2025

Kelly Bensimon Spotted Holding Hands with Mystery Man After Dinner

As they exited the restaurant, Bensimon and her mystery companion were spotted holding hands. He gave her a quick kiss on the cheek before they stepped outside.

Bensimon attempted to hail a taxi but paused to pose for nearby photographers, smiling and flashing a peace sign. The pair eventually left together in an Uber.

Her companion kept things simple with dark blue jeans, a crisp white shirt, a navy blazer, and black shoes.

This public appearance comes nearly a year after Bensimon ended her engagement to Litner.

According to TotalNews, the couple got engaged during a romantic Fourth of July trip to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin — a spot close to Bensimon's hometown.

However, the wedding was called off just days before the ceremony was scheduled to take place, leaving fans surprised by the sudden change in plans.

At the time, Bensimon explained her decision was due to Litner's refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement. "He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"But I've worked really, really hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

Since the breakup, Bensimon has been focusing on personal growth and shared that she began therapy.