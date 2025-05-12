Tom Cruise appears to be sparing no expense when it comes to impressing new girlfriend Ana de Armas, reportedly spending more than £8,600 (approximately $10,800) just to drop her off at the airport over the weekend.

The 62-year-old actor, known for performing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, reportedly paid £4,850 to charter his private helicopter from central London to Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Once there, he also arranged for the 37-year-old actress to be ushered into the airport's exclusive Windsor Suite at a cost of £3,812, according to The Sun.

"Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn't think twice about the bill," a source told the outlet. "He's a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash then so be it."

Cruise, whose estimated net worth is £450 million ($600 million), has been linked to de Armas since Valentine's Day.

The pair confirmed their relationship in recent weeks with appearances at David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration and a stroll through a London park.

The Top Gun star has reportedly flown with de Armas on several helicopter trips before. Last month, the couple were photographed flying into London just ahead of the actress's birthday.

Cruise is currently involved in several upcoming film projects, including a new Mission: Impossible installment, a film titled Judy, and another with the working title Pressure.

Sources say Cruise is considering casting de Armas in one of his future productions, with one insider noting, "Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned and he wants her by his side in the new movie."

While some in Hollywood have speculated that the relationship might be a publicity move tied to Cruise's upcoming projects, their attendance at Beckham's party appears to indicate the romance is genuine.

"Tom has known David for 25 years. There is no way he would bring someone to David's 50th unless it was serious. Tom's not that kind of guy," an unnamed source told DailyMail on Sunday. "People at the party were talking about how it must be serious if Tom invited Ana to join him at such an intimate event."

Though the couple attempted to stay low-profile while leaving the event—shielded by umbrellas and ducking behind car seats—Ana was spotted in several Instagram posts shared by Victoria Beckham, who included de Armas in background shots and videos of the celebration.

The Oscar-nominated Knives Out star has yet to comment publicly on the relationship.