Prince Harry is reportedly cautious about the financial risks associated with Meghan Markle's ambitious plans to expand her As Ever lifestyle brand internationally.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to be "very wary" of the global rollout, particularly as it targets British and European markets following criticism that As Ever underperformed in the U.S., according to Closer.

The Daily Mail reported last month that a website glitch last month revealed unexpectedly large inventory numbers for several products, including approximately 220,000 jars of jam, 30,000 jars of honey, 90,000 candles, 80,000 tins of flower sprinkles, and 70,000 bottles of wine.

While some interpreted the figures as an indication of poor sales, sources say the production reflects Meghan's readiness to launch the brand internationally, a move that has reportedly "riled" Harry.

the cash isn't flowing the way it used to," one source revealed.

"If Harry wants to stay on her good side, he'd do well to stop trying to be the voice of reason. She's not going to take his advice anyway, and all he's doing is riling her up."

Insiders say Meghan believes she can make "some serious money" by expanding As Ever across Europe and Asia.

"It will give her a lot of satisfaction to dominate the UK jam market, which is something she really believes will be possible once her brand is exposed to a wider audience in Britain," the source added.

The brand's initial U.S. release of jam, honey, wine, and other products reportedly sold out quickly, fueling her confidence for a larger rollout. After the website glitch revealed stock numbers, insiders praised Meghan's determination and resilience, noting that she has been preparing for the next phase for months.

"She's been gearing up for this next phase for a long time; that's why there's been so much stock produced, and she's ready to pull the trigger," the source said.

Financial Risks Fuel Prince Harry's Caution

Despite Meghan's enthusiasm, Harry reportedly remains concerned about the costs involved in international distribution and marketing. Setting up operations abroad and promoting the brand in new markets would require a substantial financial outlay, which has made him "very wary."

"The problem is the cost," the same source said. "Setting up proper distribution abroad and marketing it the way she wants takes an enormous amount of cash, and Harry is very wary... He isn't saying that she ought to throw in the towel, he just wants her to take it at a more sensible pace as the cash isn't flowing the way it used to."

Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, the Sussexes have leveraged their public profile for various media ventures, including Harry's memoir Spare, deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Apple, and Meghan's "With Love, Meghan" series.