A new report about the Jeffrey Epstein case says that the financier groped a young woman at a Brad Pitt movie premiere while Ghislaine Maxwell was there.

Per RadarOnline, In emails from November 2019, the victim talked about a "creepy" experience she had while watching the movie 12 Monkeys in 1995. She went into great detail about what happened, saying, "Basically, the movie starts. And at some point he starts to kind of, you know, reach out to hold my hand. And then he sort of started kind of caressing it. And then at some point he would touch my shoe and kind of rub my foot and things like that."

She went on to explain how confusing the interaction was, pointing out that Epstein tried to hide what he was doing from Maxwell: "Is this weird? I mean, it feels weird to me. But maybe he's kind of fatherly towards me? But that doesn't jibe, obviously, with the idea that he was keeping it from [Maxwell] in some way by shielding her so she couldn't see it."

The emails made more accusations, like asking for foot massages while Maxwell was there and making inappropriate comments about her body. In the end, the victim ran away in fear of being sexually assaulted. . "Afraid of rape, ran away. Nude photos missing," the victim wrote, according to the papers that the police got.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking. He had already been convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and sentenced to 18 months in jail. L

ater that year, he died in his jail cell in New York. The Department of Justice's release of three million files related to Epstein continues to show how terrible his abuse was and how his friends, including Maxwell, may have been involved.

The new information shows how Epstein's victims are still suffering from trauma and how the public is still interested in the high-profile case, which brings attention to alleged abuse in elite social circles.

In other news, Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used his birthdays as opportunities to exploit underage girls, having them wear specially designed outfits for the celebrations, according to newly released records.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a House Oversight Committee member, told TMZ that the birthdays were "a means for Epstein to traffic and take advantage of girls." Photos from Epstein's 54th birthday show young women in white lacy outfits marked with "54," with Epstein seated with some of the girls on his lap.

The images highlight the ongoing trauma for his victims, who endured abuse under the guise of celebration. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, had his birthday exploits documented alongside notes and letters compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell.

