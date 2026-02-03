Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again at the center of dating rumors after reportedly spending three straight days together at some of Europe's most exclusive locations.

The luxury-filled getaway has fueled speculation that the longtime friends may now be more than that.

According to reports, the reality TV star and businesswoman, 45, and the Formula One champion, 41, enjoyed three dates in three days across the United Kingdom and France.

Their time together began in the Cotswolds, continued with a quiet night in London, and ended with a high-end stay in Paris.

The pair were first spotted at Estelle Manor, an upscale hotel and country club in the Cotswolds, PageSix reported.

Kim reportedly flew into the UK on her private jet and arrived at Oxford Airport on Saturday afternoon, where security escorted her to the countryside retreat. Lewis later joined her after flying in from London by helicopter.

Insiders say the two shared a room, enjoyed a private dinner, and booked a couple's massage, keeping their time together low-key and away from other guests.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton were snapped on a romantic escapade in Paris! 🥰 https://t.co/eJgMzWK3qs



🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/Sw1uModxIz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 2, 2026

Kim Kardashian Balances NikeSKIMS Work

After spending the night in the Cotswolds, the two reportedly traveled together to London on Sunday.

They stayed at the luxury Rosewood Hotel, where Kim was said to be balancing work and personal time.

According to DailyMail, she was in the city to promote her new NikeSKIMS collection at Selfridges before heading back to the hotel for what was described as a "cosy night in" with Hamilton.

By the next day, Kardashian and Hamilton were both in Paris, marking the third destination in as many days.

They are believed to be staying at the five-star Le Bristol hotel while Kim continues promotional work for her fashion brand.

A source explained that their busy schedules are pushing them to spend as much time together as possible.

"Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules so they're keen to fit in time together around her work commitments," the source said.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly confirmed a relationship, the trip has caught attention because of their history.

The two have known each other for over a decade and were previously seen together at major events alongside former partners, including Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.

Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from West in 2022, was last linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., with reports suggesting they split in early 2024.