Scarlett Johansson has unexpectedly been pulled into the legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after an audio recording surfaced in their ongoing "It Ends With Us" lawsuit.

The recording, obtained from filmmaker Claire Ayoub, features Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz discussing his experiences working with Johansson and Lively.

Sarowitz, 61, praised Johansson's work on her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great," describing her as "so cool, calm, collected and confident ... and nice."

He compared this to his experience on Lively's project, noting, "Almost everybody is nice, and then there's Blake — she is totally different than everyone else. Not to say anything bad about her, but she's different."

The audio was submitted by Lively's legal team as part of her lawsuit against Baldoni, which was filed in December 2024.

Lively claims Baldoni engaged in sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and caused lost wages.

Baldoni, 42, countersued with a $400 million claim that was later dismissed. A trial for the case is scheduled for May 18, 2026, PageSix reported.

Sarowitz also addressed the "It Ends With Us" controversy in the recording, stating, "The 'It Ends With Us' drama is simply a drama. I'm done with it. Let the chips fall where they may."

He added that the production team was "not excited" about the film upon its release in August 2024 and noted challenges in aligning the project with the No More Foundation, which focuses on ending domestic violence.

Scarlett Johansson's Work Ethic Lauded

The leak also highlights the contrast in professional experiences with Johansson and Lively. "We're trying to give her [Scarlett] her first big break. Maybe people will hear of her after this," Sarowitz joked in the audio.

His comments underline Johansson's reputation for professionalism compared to what he described as a more difficult working relationship with Lively.

According to US Magazine, other figures involved in the controversy, including Ayoub, former "Man Enough" co-host Liz Plank, and author Colleen Hoover, have expressed concerns about Baldoni's behavior on set.

Plank reportedly warned Lively of "red flags" in 2023, while Hoover described feeling manipulated during a dinner with Baldoni. Jenny Slate, who starred in the film, also voiced frustration over Baldoni's leadership and alleged lack of feminist alignment.

Representatives for Johansson, Lively, and Baldoni did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Johansson, 41, remains married to "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost and previously was married to Romain Dauriac.

She was also the ex-wife of Ryan Reynolds, who married Lively in 2012 after their divorce.