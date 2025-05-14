A long-buried image from a celebrity-filled party in Ibiza hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs has resurfaced online, a decade after the hip-hop mogul reportedly deleted it from social media — and as he now faces a sweeping federal case on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The photo, taken at a lavish August 1, 2014, celebration for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday, shows Combs posing with a group of A-list celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cassie Ventura, and Kate Moss.

Combs, 55, posted multiple images from the party on social media platforms at the time but quickly deleted them, according to reports from 2014.

Despite the attempt to erase the content, one of the photos re-emerged this week, as the music executive remains in custody and faces serious federal allegations.

The Ibiza bash was star-studded, with appearances from pop star Justin Bieber, who was just 20 years old, and supermodels Kendall Jenner, Campbell, and Moss.

Reality stars Kris Jenner and Paris Hilton were also in attendance, alongside actors Jared Leto and Zac Efron.

Photos from the night show West flashing a peace sign next to Combs and Ventura, and Kardashian capturing a now-infamous selfie of herself next to a sleeping West after the event.

Cassie's Testimony

In testimony Tuesday, Ventura, who dated Combs for years, described a controlling and abusive relationship, saying, "Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything."

"Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming," Ventura added during her testimony.

The three-time Grammy winner has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail on three occasions.

Prosecutors have argued that he poses a flight risk and could potentially tamper with witnesses.

Combs' legal troubles intensified in late 2023, after he quickly settled a civil lawsuit brought by Ventura alleging sexual abuse.

In March 2024, federal agents raided multiple properties owned by Combs, followed by his arrest in September.

Earlier this month, CNN aired surveillance footage reportedly showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Prosecutors allege that Combs orchestrated a criminal enterprise involving the sexual exploitation of women, including coercing them into so-called "Freak Offs" — group sex events held against their will.

They say Combs used blackmail, intimidation, and violence to silence victims and protect his public image.

The resurfaced Ibiza photo is now being examined as part of the broader narrative surrounding the trial, painting a stark contrast between the glamorous public life Combs projected and the disturbing allegations unfolding in court.