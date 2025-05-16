The sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday in a Manhattan courtroom, launching with salacious allegations and graphic testimony that proved too much for members of his family.

Combs' daughters reportedly left the courtroom during a harrowing account delivered by Daniel Phillip, a male stripper who claimed to have been hired by Combs and to have witnessed abuse involving singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' longtime ex-girlfriend.

According to CNN, Phillip testified about a specific incident in which he was allegedly paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and masturbated.

The testimony became so graphic that Combs' daughters exited the courtroom during the description, though they later returned.

The prosecution alleges Combs engaged in sex trafficking, abuse, and coercion over several years.

Monday's proceedings marked the start of what is expected to be a lengthy and closely watched trial.

Phillip was the highest-profile witness of the day, and his claims painted a disturbing portrait of Combs' alleged behavior. "It was part of the arrangement," Phillip reportedly said during his testimony. "He watched. That's what he wanted."

One particularly salacious allegation presented by the prosecution involved Combs allegedly complaining about a lack of baby oil while watching the encounter, a detail that drew gasps from the courtroom.

The defense pushed back, arguing that the trial was "salacious by design" and that the victims were motivated by jealousy and personal gain.

Attorneys for Combs contend that the accusations are exaggerated or false and intended to damage his reputation.

Also discussed during opening statements was an alleged incident in which Combs physically assaulted Ventura after discovering an affair.

Ventura is expected to testify later in the trial, a moment legal analysts say could be pivotal.

The prosecution faces challenges as some victims have reportedly withdrawn from the case, making witness testimony especially critical to their strategy.

If convicted, Combs faces more than 20 years in federal prison.

The court will resume on Tuesday with additional witness statements and further cross-examination.