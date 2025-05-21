Hailey Bieber is making light of rumors that she secretly watches Selena Gomez online through fake social media accounts.

In a video released on Tuesday from Vogue's "In the Bag?" series, the 28-year-old model took a playful swipe at the long-running online claims during a segment where she revealed the contents of her Saint Laurent handbag, PageSix said.

"This is my phone. Very straightforward, obviously," While showing off her personal device, Hailey gave fans a laugh by jokingly pulling out five more iPhones from her bag during the segment.

"These are a couple more that I keep on me," she continued. "And I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts. You know, that kind of thing."

Her comments came with a smirk, clearly mocking years of speculation that she secretly follows her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The jokes didn't stop there. Hailey also pulled out a tiny potion bottle and laughed, "This was given to me by a witch when I was 12 to make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with me. I've been taking this one for years. Absolutely love it."

TikTok Drama Resurfaces as Hailey Addresses Gomez Accusations

These cheeky remarks come after fans have repeatedly tried to link Hailey and Gomez in an ongoing feud.

From TikTok videos to speech comparisons, followers have often accused Hailey of mocking or copying Gomez.

In 2023, a TikTok video featuring Hailey, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye drew criticism before it was deleted.

The trio lip-synced to a trending audio that many interpreted as a dig at Selena Gomez, who had recently faced body-shaming.

More recently in March 2025, a content creator accused Hailey of liking a video that mocked Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco, something Hailey quickly denied.

Despite all the rumors, Hailey and Gomez have publicly claimed there's no bad blood between them. In 2022, Hailey said on the"Call Her Daddy" podcast that "it's all love," and the two women even posed together for a photo weeks later.

According to DailyJang, Hailey also used the Vogue video to poke fun at another frequent criticism: being called a "nepo baby."

She pulled out a bottle of perfume labeled "Eu d' Nepo" and Hailey highlighted one of her go-to fashion pieces in the Vogue segment, saying she's worn it for years and loves how effortless it makes getting dressed feel.