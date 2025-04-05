Hailey Bieber is said to be worried sick about the state of her husband Justin after his recent behavior got out of hand. The pair, who got married in 2018 and have a seven-month-old son named Jack, reportedly bonded by their mutual faith in God.

But now, the 28-year-old model is reportedly left with the grim reality that her husband has fallen into a mental and emotional hole that she is praying that God can fix.

The 31-year-old singer has been all but unrecognizable, with more and more bizarre and alarming behavior over the last few months.

Justin was seen smoking a joint, hitting a bong, and being incoherent on livestream which has sent shock waves to fans, friends, and family. Hailey, for her part, has reportedly been asking close friends and family to pray for her husband, who is seemingly "manic" and suffering from extreme sleep deprivation and poor eating, according to a church source.

"He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night," the insider shared with the Daily Mail. "He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

Justin's recent public appearances have left many concerned, particularly his unsettling appearance at a Los Angeles pop-up event for Hailey's beauty brand. The singer, appearing jittery and grinning uncontrollably, seemed out of sorts as he shifted nervously in front of the crowd. His strange antics — along with coded social media updates and odd public appearances — have raised alarm bells about his mental health.

"Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer," the insider explained. "She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now."

Justin's struggles are not limited to his erratic behavior. He has had a number of personal struggles through the years, from substance abuse to chronic illness. He revealed to Vogue in 2019 that he used to struggle with Xanax addiction -- claiming that his team would check that his pulse was still beating at night to see if he even made it to the morning alive.

As if his substance abuse problems weren′t bad enough, Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2020, and in 2023, he had temporary facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It has been an especially challenging year for the pop star, who faced more emotional turmoil after the legal issues involving his ex-mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Hailey's Struggle to Cope

New photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spotted out and about recently! pic.twitter.com/Z5PwkrwfPE — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) March 23, 2025

While she tries her best to maintain an air of business as usual, it's claimed that Hailey is still battling the reality of how grim things have turned with Justin. According to another source close to Hailey, the model had previously tried to ignore the severity of Justin's issues, attempting to maintain a sense of normalcy.

The insider explained that Hailey had been downplaying the severity of Justin's issues, trying to convince herself and others that everything was fine. Despite the obvious struggles Justin has been facing, Hailey reportedly attempted to ignore the magnitude of the problems at hand. The source added that Hailey was putting on a brave face, not wanting to acknowledge the reality of Justin's challenges, as it would mean accepting just how serious his struggles have become.

As the situation worsens, Hailey is said to be desperate for professional intervention. Her concern is shared by those around the couple, including Gary Madatyan, a close friend of the late Aaron Carter, who also struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues. Madatyan has urged that a professional step in before it's too late, saying, "He's not getting better... he's getting worse."