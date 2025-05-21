Sean "Diddy" Combs made a rare emotional statement during his ongoing sex crime trial in New York City on May 20.

As the court session ended for the day, the 55-year-old music mogul stood up and quietly addressed the people in the courtroom, saying, "I love you all." Under his breath, he added, "Yeah. Love."

Before leaving, Combs turned to a woman sitting in the gallery and said, "Please let Justin know I'm thinking of him," seemingly referring to his son Justin Combs, 31. He placed a hand over his heart before exiting, People said.

The rapper and entrepreneur has pleaded not guilty to serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

While Combs has not yet taken the stand, his courtroom behavior—such as making a heart gesture with his hands on May 13—has drawn public attention.

The trial has featured testimony from several individuals connected to Combs, including his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy did heart-hands during his sex trafficking trial. 😭 pic.twitter.com/NwsjlCJ7mK — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) May 14, 2025

Ventura Details Drug Use and Coercion in Diddy Trial

Ventura, 38, testified about alleged abuse and coercion during their relationship, which began in the mid-2000s and ended in 2018.

She said she was forced to participate in numerous sex parties, referred to as "freak offs," even while suffering from urinary tract infections.

"I would get sores on my tongue from the freak offs," Ventura told the court, explaining the toll of drug use and forced sexual activity, ENews said.

She also stated that Combs threatened to release video footage of her from these events if she refused to continue.

"It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him," she testified. "Sean is a really polarizing person. He was very charming... I just didn't know what would happen."

In addition to Ventura's testimony, Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon also took the stand.

He described the March 25, 2024, search of Combs' Miami home, which was part of a human trafficking investigation. The large estate required the presence of 80 to 90 agents.

According to Gannon, agents found high heels, lingerie, sex toys, lubricants, and gun parts in the master bedroom closet.

Some firearm parts, including AR-15 components, were missing serial numbers and had full-auto selectors, raising concerns over their legality.

As evidence photos were shown to the jury, Combs sat quietly, dressed in a blue sweater and white shirt, and shook his head several times during the agent's testimony.

Combs remains out on bond and continues to deny all charges.