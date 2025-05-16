A resurfaced claim about Sean "Diddy" Combs and a Kardashian sister at a previous Met Gala has fanned the flames around the incarcerated music mogul, who is being held pending trial on several federal counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly alleged that she witnessed Combs engaging in inappropriate behavior with an unnamed Kardashian sister during the annual fashion event several years ago. Kelly shared the story on "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan" and repeated the claim on her SiriusXM radio program.

"The thing I remember is P. Diddy, in the restroom, cozying up — the women's restroom, that's why I was there — dry humping a Kardashian," Kelly said on the podcast. "There were multiple Kardashians in there and like some other lame supermodel, not the supermodels we grew up with, those lame influencer types."

Megyn Kelly on her show said she walked into the women’s bathroom at the Metgala in 2017 and caught Diddy dry humping with a Kardashian.



Kelly didn't explain whether it was with Kim or one of her other sisters. Photos from the 2017 Met Gala show Diddy in the epic bathroom selfie taken of him with Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, and Willow Smith. Kardashian-Jenner family members have been fixtures of the Met Gala for years, and Kelly said she went in 2016 and 2017.

"No one was using the bathroom — they were smoking and dry humping," Kelly claimed. "And that was P. Diddy."

In Jail

The new allegation has resurfaced as the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul is on trial in Manhattan for sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution.

Prosecutors say Diddy operated a conspiracy involving the use of threats, violence, and fear. According to court documents, members allegedly attended group sex events called "Freak Offs," where women were reportedly coerced into participation.

Diddy has unsuccessfully sought release on bail multiple times, with the court expressing concern that he might flee or obstruct justice. His lawyers say he is innocent of all charges.