Rapper DDG surprised fans by teasing a collaboration with incarcerated artist Tory Lanez, sharing a snippet of the song that features Lanez's verse.

In the video, DDG holds his phone to a studio microphone, playing Lanez's recorded verse through the speaker. Although fans don't yet know the title of the track, DDG announced that it will be released on Friday, December 13.

The clip sparked a range of reactions. While some listeners criticized the collaboration due to Lanez's current imprisonment related to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, others defended his musical talent.

One commenter, queencarter82914, said, "Tory music is dope. Y'all need to learn how to separate the music from the person." Another, 404blowdisshitup, chimed in with, "Free Tory ☂ atp if you still believe Meg then I'm glad Trump won 😂😂."

Not all responses were positive. Some fans harshly criticized the collaboration. "Two cornballs," one fan commented. "Don't no one want to hear DVD and the Lucky Charms leprechaun, pls pack it up and serve your time sir." Another fan added, "No. He shot at a black woman. It's really that simple and easy everyone." "Meg 4 Life!" exclaimed cwcreatedit, firmly supporting Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, t0ksicktaurus_ appeared confused, asking, "Wait why are they mad? What happened?"

Meanwhile, DDG's personal life has also been a topic of discussion. Recently single after his breakup with Halle Bailey, he continues to co-parent their son, Halo. Despite their split, DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., expressed his hope for more children with Bailey, 24, in the future. "If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don't want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that's just too much," he shared previously.

Back in October, following Megan Thee Stallion's admission that she lied to Gayle King about having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez in 2022, Lanez's legal team has responded sharply.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, a nonprofit law firm representing Lanez, questioned Megan's credibility.

He told 'TMZ' in a statement on Thursday, October 31: "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"