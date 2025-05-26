Brooklyn Beckham has made it clear where his loyalty lies — with wife Nicola Peltz — as reports of tension with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, continue to grow.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to post a romantic video of himself riding a motorcycle with Nicola, 30, behind him. "My whole world... I always choose you baby," he wrote, making his stance public.

The couple's sweet display comes after Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend Victoria's 51st birthday and David's 50th earlier this month.

According to Us Weekly, the Beckhams felt "betrayed" by their son's absence and haven't contacted him since.

Sources say the rift runs deeper than missed birthdays. Insiders close to the family shared that the tension stems from "control" and "different plans for Brooklyn's future."

While his parents remain in the UK, Brooklyn and Nicola are building their life in Los Angeles.

Peltz added to the speculation when she reposted the video with the caption, "I've always got you baby." Fans online, however, weren't all supportive, DailyMail said. Some urged the couple to mend fences, with one commenter writing, "Real love doesn't make you choose."

Brooklyn Beckham says he will ‘always choose’ wife Nicola Peltz amid ‘tension’ with David and Victoria https://t.co/hsHIm2ipb4 pic.twitter.com/WiHMNjGoT6 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 25, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham Snubs Family During London Visit

Others criticized the couple's social media behavior, calling their public declarations "immature" and warning that cutting ties with family could have long-term consequences.

The trouble may have started as early as their wedding in 2022, where reports claim Nicola had a falling-out with Victoria over her wedding dress. Though the two later shared friendly photos online, the peace may have been short-lived.

The situation worsened when Brooklyn returned to London last week for a modeling job and didn't visit his parents or siblings — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. One insider told PageSix, "David and Victoria didn't even know he was in London."

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have been trying to keep a united front. At a recent TIME100 event, they showcased a family photo including Brooklyn, taken before the recent tension began.

David even included his son in a US Mother's Day tribute post, adding to speculation that he wants to fix the broken relationship.

David is reportedly concerned the fallout with Brooklyn mirrors his own past issues with his father, Ted Beckham. After years of distance, the two reconciled in 2007 following a health scare. David now fears "history is repeating itself."