Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have discreetly offered support to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as the two couples deal with continuing family dramas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited the young couple to their Montecito, California, home, The Sun reported. The two pairs "found a lot of common ground" during the meeting, with Harry and Meghan providing a shoulder to cry on amid the Beckhams' alleged feud with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, an insider told the outlet.

"Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both," a source told The Sun. "Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar."

The source also added that Meghan "had a lot of sympathy for her [Nicola], and said there was shared common ground. They didn't meet in relation to recent developments and headlines, but it was an honest but very welcome coincidence."

The Sussex are no strangers to family tension in the spotlight. Harry recently said that he is not receiving financial support from King Charles, noting that his father "won't even take [his] calls." The fallout echoes previous rumors of tension between Brooklyn and his family especially since the couple were noticeably missing from David's star-studded 50th birthday celebration earlier this month.

The Beckhams were reportedly left "heartbroken" by the feud, particularly after Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend several of David's family events, including a get-together in the Cotswolds and a glittering party in London, claimed The Daily Mail. Since then, the pressure has only increased, with Brooklyn now isolated from many of his long-term friends in the UK.

Meanwhile Harry and Meghan, who have gone through their very public falling out with the royal family, are understood to feel a friendship with Brooklyn and Nicola. The two couples reportedly bonded over the emotional load of family estrangement.

A History of Ties and Tension

Brooklyn first met Harry when he was 13 at The Sun's Millies awards in 2011. Years later, his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. However, relations between the Sussexes and the Beckhams are said to have deteriorated amid suspicions that Victoria had leaked information about Meghan to the press — a claim she denied. David was said to be "absolutely bloody furious" about the allegations.

But despite that rocky history, it seems Brooklyn and Nicola have grown closer to Harry and Meghan. Sources say the Becks' inner circle believe Brooklyn "does what Nicola wants", a perception that has allegedly created yet more distance.

Victoria has reportedly vented about the rift in private, calling Nicola "a viper" and saying she feels "betrayed by Brooklyn", sources claim to Mail Plus.

David Beckham, meanwhile, is reportedly attempting to heal his relationship with his oldest son, fearing that "history is repeating itself." The ex-footballer had an extended period of estrangement from his father, Ted Beckham, before they reconciled following a life-threatening illness scare in 2007.

An insider who is close to the Beckham family told The Sun, "David and the family genuinely fear Brooklyn could be lost to them forever."