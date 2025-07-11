Lauren Pisciotta, who worked as Kanye West's assistant from 2021 to 2023, has filed a second amended complaint against the rapper, expanding her allegations to include sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking.

The new filing, submitted on July 8, 2025, adds serious criminal accusations to her original June 2024 lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

The amended complaint alleges that West "orally raped her without her consent" and "attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers" during her employment. Legal documents showed that these incidents occurred during a business trip to San Francisco connected to the rapper's Donda Academy school project.

Pisciotta claims that West subjected her to "obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight-fitting clothing, groped her on a regular basis, forced her to watch Ye perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures, and demanded she do the same."

The complaint details an incident where West allegedly pushed his way into her hotel room, shoved her onto a bed, and assaulted her while she "begged and pleaded for Ye to stop" and "froze in shock and fear."

The lawsuit introduces new sex trafficking allegations, claiming West "recruited and enticed" Pisciotta with "false promises of career advancement" in exchange for sexual compliance while using "intimidation and coercion" to ensure her participation. The complaint also alleges that West "offered someone the opportunity to have sex with" Pisciotta "in exchange for allowing Ye to have sex with" that person's significant other.

Beyond the sexual assault claims, the amended complaint includes allegations of stalking, false imprisonment, and continued harassment after Pisciotta's termination. She claims West moved into her apartment building in Florida and "forcibly grabbed Ms. Pisciotta by the throat" after she refused his advances. The lawsuit states that following her dismissal, West's behavior escalated, causing her to relocate and seek protection.

The original complaint alleged that West hired Pisciotta as his executive assistant in 2021 with a $1 million annual salary, contingent on her being available 24/7. She claims West promised to pay her an additional $1 million to delete her OnlyFans account, which was generating substantial income, so that she could become more "God-like."

West's legal team has previously dismissed Pisciotta's allegations as "baseless" and announced plans to countersue, claiming she "actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected." His attorneys have accused her of attempting to steal his phone to destroy evidence and making unreasonable demands, including a $4 million salary and luxury items.

The case has taken a toll on Pisciotta, who, according to her attorney, is now in hiding due to backlash from West and his supporters. Her legal team is seeking sanctions against West's companies for his failure to respond to the legal proceedings and provide requested documentation.

This lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal challenges facing West, who has faced multiple allegations of workplace misconduct and inappropriate behavior toward employees in recent years. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, has not yet publicly responded to the amended complaint's new allegations.