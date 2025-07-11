Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has revealed he "died four times" during his recent battle with severe pneumonia that led to a life-saving double lung transplant.

The 40-year-old Olympic wrestler shared his harrowing experience in an emotional Instagram video from his hospital bed on July 9, marking his first public statement since the ordeal began.

Askren's health crisis started in late May when he developed severe pneumonia caused by a staph infection. His wife Amy first announced his hospitalization on June 7, explaining that her husband was "unable to respond to anything" and was in critical condition. The former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion was initially hospitalized in Nevada before being transferred to Wisconsin to be closer to his family.

The severity of Askren's condition became clear when his heart stopped beating multiple times during treatment.

"I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. That's not ideal. I don't know if you guys know that, but I got the double lung transplant. I made it out to the other side of it," Askren said in his video update.

The former MMA star has no memory of the events between May 28 and July 2, a period he described as being "like a movie." He only learned about his condition by reading his wife Amy's journal entries, which documented the family's ordeal during the time he was unconscious. Throughout that time, Askren lost approximately 50 pounds, dropping to 147 pounds – a weight he hadn't seen since he was 15 years old.

Amy had been providing regular updates on social media throughout her husband's treatment. She revealed that Ben was placed on a ventilator and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine in June. He was later officially placed on the donor list for a lung transplant. Amy expressed gratitude when a donor became available, stating, "We are forever thankful to the donor and his family."

The wrestling and MMA communities rallied around Askren during his health crisis. Fellow fighters, including former opponent Jake Paul, offered support and prayers. A fundraising campaign was organized to help cover medical expenses, with the wrestling community hosting events to support the family.

Askren, who won back-to-back NCAA Division I wrestling championships at Missouri and competed in the 2008 Olympics, retired from MMA in 2019 with a record of 19-2 with one no contest. He fought three times in the UFC, including notable matches against Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal, before retiring after a loss to Demian Maia. His last combat sports appearance was a 2021 boxing match against Jake Paul, which he lost by first-round technical knockout.

The former fighter is now focused on his recovery and rehabilitation, gradually regaining strength while learning to use his new lungs. His wife Amy, a real estate agent and mother to their three children, continues to provide updates on his progress as he begins what she described as "a new lifestyle" following the transplant.