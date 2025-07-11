Nicole Scherzinger has left the door open for a potential Pussycat Dolls reunion, saying that she is willing to explore the idea of reuniting with her former bandmates if that is what the future holds.

The 47-year-old singer acknowledged that she currently has no concrete plans for a reunion, explaining that she remains focused on her Broadway commitments.

"No idea. I mean, I'm still in Norma land and Sunset Boulevard land. But who knows what the future holds?" she said, referring to her Tony Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of "Sunset Boulevard."

The Tony Award-winning performer made the comments during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of Netflix's "Building the Band" premiere on July 9, where she serves as a judge and mentor. When asked directly about the possibility of a Pussycat Dolls reunion, Scherzinger responded with her signature catchphrase: "Never say never, girl."

Scherzinger's openness to a reunion comes after years of complicated history surrounding the group's attempts to get back together. The Pussycat Dolls, who disbanded in 2010, previously attempted a reunion in 2019 and released the comeback single "React." However, plans for a UK tour were ultimately derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the group split again amid reported legal disputes.

The group's founder, Robin Antin, had sued Scherzinger over allegations that she demanded "a majority share and complete creative control" in relaunching the group. The lawsuit claimed Scherzinger refused to participate in the reunion tour after her contract renegotiation demands were denied. This led to the cancellation of their planned comeback tour in 2022.

The Pussycat Dolls achieved massive global success during their original run from 2003 to 2010, with hits like "Don't Cha," "Buttons," "Stickwitu," and "When I Grow Up." The group sold more than 55 million records worldwide and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Currently, Scherzinger is very successful with her Broadway career, having won her first Tony Award in June 2025 for her performance in "Sunset Boulevard." She's also busy with her role as mentor and judge on Netflix's "Building the Band," a music competition show that premiered on July 9.

When discussing her experience on "Building the Band," Scherzinger reflected on the valuable lessons she learned during her time with the Pussycat Dolls, which she was able to pass on to the contestants.

While no official reunion plans have been announced, Scherzinger's repeated "never say never" stance suggests that under the right circumstances, fans might eventually see the Pussycat Dolls back together again. For now, the singer remains focused on her Broadway run, which is scheduled to end on July 20, 2025, and her various television commitments.