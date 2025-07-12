Blake Lively is asking a judge to shut down what she believes is a showboating stunt by Justin Baldoni's legal team ahead of her upcoming deposition in their ongoing legal feud.

According to newly filed court documents seen by TMZ, Lively is pushing for her deposition to be held privately at her attorney's office rather than in a public space. The move is a direct response to Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who floated the idea of livestreaming the proceedings from Madison Square Garden, joking about selling tickets and donating the profits to charity.

Freedman previously said, "If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors."

A spokesperson for the actress said Lively expects her deposition to follow the "same rules as every other witness in this case," calling Baldoni's proposed venue a publicity grab. "Justin Baldoni's lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn," her rep added.

Camera-Ready Legal Battle

As the deposition date nears, reports suggest Lively is preparing with the same attention to detail she brings to red carpet events. According to ShuterScoop, per Reality Tea, she's hired a celebrity stylist to help create a courtroom look that's "credible but camera-ready." A source told the outlet, "She knows it's going to leak," and added that Lively isn't about to appear "in last year's blazer with no bronzer."

The insider went on to describe the actress's mindset as "legal role-play," saying she's reportedly rehearsing her answers like lines from a script. "And if anyone can turn a deposition into a runway, it's Blake," they claimed. Her testimony is scheduled for July 17 in New York.

A Clause That Could Cost Baldoni Millions

Meanwhile, legal experts say Baldoni's previous agreement with Lively may work against him in court. According to domestic abuse attorney Lisa Bloom, Baldoni signed a document agreeing not to retaliate against Lively during production of "It Ends With Us." That could be key if she proves he later tried to smear her.

Bloom cited text messages from Baldoni's PR team discussing ways to "bury" Lively, saying, "This is the kind of thing that can really lead to punitive damages." She noted Lively hadn't made public accusations at the time, attempting instead to resolve issues privately.

Baldoni has denied all of Lively's claims, and his side insists those messages were taken out of context. But with a documentary about the case, Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud, set to premiere July 17 on Discovery+, public interest and scrutiny continues to grow. The trial is scheduled for March 2026.