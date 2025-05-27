After over a year of separation, Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman.

The couple, who had been married for 27 years, are now formally ending their long-standing relationship.

Court documents filed on May 23 in New York reveal that the couple had already reached a private agreement on the terms of their divorce.

Furness, 69, is asking to continue her health care coverage and has requested a medical child support order, although their children — Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19 — are both adults.

According to E! News, as part of the official divorce filing, documents include a proposed judgment of divorce and a certificate of dissolution.

Hugh Jackman, 56, and Deborra-Lee Furness publicly announced their separation in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage.

At the time, they released a joint statement saying, "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." The couple asked for privacy, noting that their family remained their top priority.

Deborra-Lee Furness Files for Divorce as Jackman Moves On with Foster

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series "Correlli." They tied the knot the following year in 1996.

Over the decades, they were often seen as one of Hollywood's most stable couples. Jackman and Furness expanded their family through adoption, welcoming their son Oscar in 2000 and daughter Ava in 2005.

While Jackman has since moved on publicly — confirming a relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster in late 2024 — Furness has kept a low profile when it comes to dating, US Magazine said.

However, she recently shared her personal growth with People magazine, saying, "I've learned that I'm strong and resilient. We are all a constant evolution."

Legal filings reveal that the couple worked quietly behind the scenes to finalize their divorce settlement.

Attorney Elena Karabatos, representing Furness, filed paperwork that confirms the agreement covers all required legal elements, including state child support registry forms, even though their children are now grown.

Though no official statements have been made by either Jackman or Furness since the filing, sources close to the family say the process has been respectful and focused on moving forward.

Jackman's new relationship with Foster, whom he worked closely with on "The Music Man" on Broadway, has drawn public interest.

Some insiders suggest the two grew close during their time onstage, though any overlap with his marriage to Furness has not been officially confirmed.