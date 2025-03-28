Deborra-Lee Furness is focusing on healing and rediscovering herself following her divorce from Hugh Jackman.

Nearly two years after their separation, the Australian actress is taking steps to move forward with her life.

According to a source close to Furness, she has embarked on a vacation to Bhutan as part of her journey toward emotional recovery.

"Deb is currently rebuilding her life and taking a vacation to Bhutan to start fresh and get away from the pain," she is also leaning on a strong circle of female friends who have supported her throughout this transition, PageSix said.

Additionally, she spends time with other women who have experienced similar situations, drawing strength from their shared experiences.

Furness, 69, and Jackman, 56, announced their separation in September 2023 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to US Magazine, the former couple, who wed in 1996, adopted two children, Oscar and Ava, during their marriage.

In a joint statement at the time, they expressed gratitude for their years together but acknowledged that their paths were diverging.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they stated, reaffirming that their family remains their highest priority.

Two years after her split from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness is working on feeling like herself again. https://t.co/1u1Bc5j9Pw — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 27, 2025

Jackman and Foster's Connection Strengthens Despite Ongoing Controversy

While the initial announcement portrayed an amicable split, reports later surfaced suggesting Jackman's alleged involvement with his "Music Man" co-star, Sutton Foster, played a role in the breakup.

Us Weekly reported in November 2024 that there was an "overlap" in Jackman's relationships. Foster, who was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, filed for divorce in October 2024 amid the speculation.

Sources claimed that Jackman and Foster had an instant connection while working together on Broadway, with their similar personalities drawing them closer.

Despite the controversy, their relationship appears to be going strong. In January 2025, they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles, and Foster later supported Jackman at his Radio City Music Hall residency.

"They're not officially living together but are spending a lot of time together," an insider shared in February. While they are reportedly not rushing into marriage, the couple is described as being "madly in love."