Hugh Jackman and Debora-Lee Furness used to have a marriage to emulate as they managed to stay together for over two decades.

However, that came to end when they announced their split. To date, no divorce is filed yet.

The divorce filing will reportedly take place in a couple of weeks, and insiders have revealed the alleged reason why it's taking the former couple this long to file for divorce.

According to Daily Mail UK, their estimated net worth of $250 million, according to sources, is the reason why the breakup is so "messy."

"One of the biggest reasons why they haven't yet filed is that they never had a prenup," an insider close to the actor revealed to the outlet exclusively.

"When they got married, they thought it would be forever," the insider explained. "Who doesn't? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh's career to get as enormous as it has."

"Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high."

The insider concluded, "A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved."

Their split has been in the headlines as of late, especially as numerous reports in the past few weeks have alleged that the "Wolverine" actor had started dating his Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster.

Jackman and Foster have since been spotted in public, packing on the PDA.