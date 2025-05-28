President Donald Trump granted full pardons to reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving prison sentences for their involvement in a scheme to defraud Atlanta-area banks out of more than $30 million in personal loans and for tax evasion.

The White House announced the development on Tuesday, with Trump informing the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, of the decision during a phone call that was shared on social media by presidential aide Margo Martin.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are known for their USA Network reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" and were convicted in 2022 after a federal jury found they had conspired to submit false documents to banks to secure large loans, which they used to fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and extensive travel. Prosecutors argued the couple concealed their income and evaded taxes, further compounding their legal troubles. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year prison sentence.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution, which was later reduced to $4.7 million after additional court proceedings. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted in the case.

Savannah has been a vocal advocate for her parents' release, meeting with White House officials and speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2024 to criticize their prosecution and sentencing. Trump, in his call to Savannah, said, "Your parents are going to be free and clear, and I hope we can accomplish that by tomorrow. I don't know them personally, but please send them my best wishes for a good life."

This pardon is one of several high-profile acts of clemency issued by President Trump since returning to office, particularly for individuals convicted of financial crimes. The Chrisleys' case garnered national attention for its blend of celebrity, family drama, and the magnitude of the financial fraud involved. Prosecutors described the couple as "professional con artists" who built their public image on deception.

With the pardons, Todd and Julie Chrisley are expected to be released from federal custody as soon as the legal paperwork is finalized, bringing an end to their prison terms and years-long legal drama, according to CNN.