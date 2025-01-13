Reality TV star Chase Chrisley is facing allegations of assault after an incident at a well-known sports bar in Atlanta. According to an Atlanta police report, Chrisley was asked to leave Twin Peaks restaurant on January 6 but allegedly refused.

Chrisley, known for appearing on the family-focused reality show Chrisley Knows Best, was reportedly intoxicated and behaving disruptively. The bar manager stated that Chrisley's refusal to leave escalated, and he allegedly slapped the manager twice, including once while the manager was on a 911 call. Audio of the emergency call has since been released.

The 28-year-old was arrested on January 6 on charges of simple battery and released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. A representative listed on Chrisley's Instagram did not respond to a request for comment regarding the incident.

The police report describes Chrisley's behavior as "very disrespectful and belligerent." The manager alleged that Chrisley's conduct became increasingly aggressive before the physical altercation occurred. Following the incident, Chrisley left the scene with his driver before officers arrived. Security footage from the restaurant has been turned over to authorities as evidence.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving prison sentences for their roles in a high-profile financial crime case. In 2022, a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks of over $30 million in fraudulent loans. Additionally, the pair were convicted of tax evasion for concealing earnings.

This latest legal trouble involving Chrisley adds to the challenges faced by the famous family, whose financial and personal issues have played out publicly.