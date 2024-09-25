At her resentencing hearing on September 25, Julie Chrisley — for the first time, publicly expressed her regret for her involvement in the $30 million fraud and tax evasion case alongside her husband Todd Chrisley.

Appearing before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Julie delivered an emotional apology before the judge ultimately decided to uphold her initial 84-month prison sentence.

"I would like to say I've had years to think about what I've wanted to say and I'm sorry for my actions and situations that led us to where we are today," the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star said, fighting back tears. "I've had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial and I apologize for my actions that led to where we are today."

Read more: Abby Lee Miller Warns Todd Chrisley After Speaking About Living Conditions In Jail

Julie, visibly shaken, went on to explain how she has used her time in prison to learn new skills in an attempt to make amends with her family.

"I have done everything I can do to get closer to my family," she said. "I've taken tests for new skills, such as driving a forklift and serving food in proper ways ... this has been the most difficult part of my life. I can't ever repay my children for what they've had to go through and for that, I am so sorry."

Despite her heartfelt apology and the letters sent by her children and their therapist, the judge ruled to maintain Julie's original sentence. The judge acknowledged the family's letters but stated how she doesn't "get a pass from criminal conduct because you're a parent."

Julie's request for a 24-hour furlough before returning to prison was also denied.

After the hearing concluded, Julie smiled at her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, before being taken away. Julie has been housed in several co-ed facilities in Georgia since her original sentencing in November 2022.

The Chrisleys gained fame while showing off their opulent lifestyle on their USA Network TV reality show. In June 2022, a jury found them guilty of conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and tax evasion by hiding their earnings, according to 'CNN.'

Julie, 51, and her husband Todd, 55, were sentenced for their roles in the fraud case, with Todd receiving a 12-year sentence and Julie 7 years. While their appeal began in December 2022, Julie's sentence was briefly vacated in June 2024 due to insufficient evidence, though Todd's sentence remained unchanged.