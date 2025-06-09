Chris Evans is choosing peace and quiet this summer with his wife, actress Alba Baptista. While promoting his new film "Materialists," the 43-year-old actor opened up about their summer plans—and why the couple is staying out of the spotlight.

"We're laying low" Evans spoke with E! News during the New York movie premiere. "We're enjoying our time, just relaxing."

The "Captain America" star and "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" actress tied the knot in September 2023, holding one ceremony in Massachusetts and another in Portugal.

Since then, they've kept much of their relationship private, making their decision to stay out of the public eye this summer unsurprising.

According to ENews, Evans spoke warmly about their time together, expressing only positive sentiments about their shared experiences. "It's incredible. It's wonderful," he said, smiling.

Their romance has had sweet moments—including Evans learning Portuguese for his proposal. He recalled practicing the phrase "Will you marry me?" in Alba's native language for days.

"I had practiced it so much that... while making breakfast, I'd just start saying it out loud," Evans shared. "I almost let the cat out of the bag!"

Chris Evans proposed to his wife Alba Baptista in Portuguese 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/C6AoE3ByIY — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) June 8, 2025

Evans Praises 'Materialists' for Its Depth and Honesty

Even while discussing his personal life, Evans was excited to talk about his upcoming movie "Materialists," hitting theaters June 13.

He stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal in what he describes as a romantic comedy with extra heart, TheNews said.

"This is kind of a rom-com drama, you know what I mean?" he said. "There's more depth to it."

Written by Oscar-nominated director Celine Song, "Materialists" takes a more grounded look at love, which Evans says was a big reason he joined the project.

He praised Celine's writing style, noting that her work stands out for being both personal and powerful. He added that its impact often comes from its simplicity, without needing to be overly elaborate.

While Evans says he loves romantic comedies, he appreciates that this film offers a more realistic version of love.

"Most rom-coms have this idealistic version of what love is. This one feels a little more authentic, a little less naive. Because real love is messy and complicated."