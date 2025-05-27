Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America in Marvel movies, is saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home.

The actor, 43, has listed the Hollywood Hills property for $7 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Evans bought the home in 2013 for $3.5 million and lived there for more than ten years before deciding to move on.

The 4,600-square-foot property includes four bedrooms, a gym, and sweeping views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Built in the 1940s, the home has been updated over the years by Evans, who used the gym to train for his superhero roles.

According to People, the main house has three bedrooms, while an extra unit includes another bedroom, kitchen, and private entrance. This extra space can serve as a guest house.

Listing agent Scott Moore from Christie's International Real Estate Southern California says the home's view is its biggest draw.

"Everything is gravitated toward this view," Moore said. The backyard was extended by Evans to include a pool, outdoor seating area, and a fire pit — perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Chris Evans is selling his LA house to spend more time in the East Coast! pic.twitter.com/0knj4F4Yq8 — Chris Evans Archive (@cevansarchive) May 27, 2025

Evans Leaves Hollywood Hills for East Coast Life

After enjoying over a decade in his charming home, Evans has decided it's time for a change. Originally from Massachusetts, he's looking to be nearer to family and spend more time back on the East Coast.

In September 2023, Evans tied the knot with actress Alba Baptista, 27, in a private ceremony held in Cape Cod.

The newlyweds later hosted a celebration at their home near Boston, joined by close friends and fellow actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and also Jeremy Renner.

Evans and Baptista have been together since at least 2021. Director Jimmy Warden, who worked with Baptista on the film "Borderline," described the couple as "exactly right for each other" and called them "such a sweet couple."

Now, with his focus on family life in Massachusetts, Evans is letting go of his LA property. Moore added that the neighborhood rarely sees listings and expects a lot of interest. "You've got to snag them when you can," he said, noting that a neighboring home sold for over $12 million in December, MensJournal said.

Evans remains busy in Hollywood. He starred in "Deadpool and Wolverine" last year and will appear in Ethan Coen's "Honey Don't!" this summer.

He'll also co-star with Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming A24 film "Materialists," set for release next month.