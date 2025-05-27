Chris Evans has finally explained why he didn't show up for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where his new movie "Honey Don't!" made its big debut.

While fans expected to see the 43-year-old actor on the red carpet, Evans revealed that he missed the event for a very personal reason — his mom's 70th birthday.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story on May 25, Evans wrote:

"I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are some things you just can't miss! Congrats everyone!!"

The actor, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel movies, chose to spend time with his family while his co-stars — Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Charlie Day — promoted the film in France, JustJared said.

The cast, along with director Ethan Coen and co-writer Tricia Cooke, were present for the movie's world premiere at the Grand Théâtre Lumière during the festival's Midnight Screenings lineup.

In the dark comedy "Honey Don't!," Margaret Qualley plays a small-town detective who finds herself investigating a series of mysterious deaths.

The case leads her to a suspicious church at the center of the unfolding drama.

Chris Evans Skips Cannes Premiere, Supports Cast from Afar

Chris Evans takes on the role of a magnetic cult leader in a new mystery film set to debut in theaters on August 22.

Although Evans didn't attend the Cannes Film Festival, the film still drew strong praise from both critics and festivalgoers.

According to Mirror, the screening ended with a standing ovation that lasted more than six minutes. Director Ethan Coen, known for "No Country for Old Men," thanked the audience, saying:

"Thank you all so much. That's so gratifying. We're so happy you liked the movie."

Margaret Qualley also shared her appreciation, telling the crowd, "Thank you guys so much. I love you guys," as the applause continued.

Although Evans wasn't at the premiere, his message showed strong support for his castmates and the project. His decision to prioritize family over one of the film world's biggest stages touched many fans, who praised him online for being there for his mom.

"Honey Don't!" was one of the final Midnight Screenings at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped up on May 25 after 12 days of red carpets, screenings, and celebrations.

The festival also featured several other films, including "The History of Sound" and "Mastermind."