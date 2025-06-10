Katy Perry was left visibly stunned when a fan crashed the stage during her performance in Australia, wrapping an arm around her and jumping before being wrestled away by security.

The incident happened at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney as Perry was midway through her hit "Hot N Cold." The pop star initially froze in surprise before stepping away and continuing the song as the fan began floss-dancing.

Security personnel struggled to remove the man as Perry, addressing the crowd with a bewildered laugh, yelled, "What the hell is going on?" The man was eventually escorted offstage by four guards.

"Well, there's never going to be another show like this. So, just enjoy it Sydney," she added as the man was escorted off stage.

This unexpected stage invasion adds to a string of chaotic moments on Perry's Lifetimes World Tour. The singer has already dealt with a bra malfunction in Las Vegas and called out fans for mocking her enunciation during a Houston show. She also joked with a fan in May about sending flirty messages to her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

Following the recent disruption, Perry continued her set and is scheduled to perform again in the same city on June 10. Her tour, which supports her seventh album 143, began in April and is set to conclude December 7 in the United Arab Emirates.