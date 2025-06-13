Reality TV fans, sports lovers, and Swifties, buckle up. Peacock has officially announced the cast of The Traitors Season 4, and the internet is abuzz with talk about one name: Donna Kelce.

The beloved NFL matriarch, best known as the mother of Super Bowl champs Jason and Travis Kelce (Taylor Swift's boyfriend), is joining the hit murder-mystery reality competition set in the Scottish Highlands. And while she's not the one dating Taylor, her warm friendship with the pop icon has made her a household name in both football and celebrity circles. Now, she's bringing that charisma to one of television's most intense social games.

The Queen Mother of the NFL Enters the Game

Donna Kelce has long been a fan favorite in sports media. From baking cookies for her sons' teammates to becoming a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Taylor Swift, she's captured America's heart. But this new role is a twist few saw coming.

Rumors of her participation began swirling when Jason and Travis Kelce dropped a cryptic hint during their New Heights podcast. Less than 24 hours later, Peacock confirmed Donna's spot in the castle for The Traitors Season 4—and social media exploded. Fans immediately began speculating: Will Mama Kelce play it sweet, or could she be one of the Traitors lurking in plain sight?

🏰 A Star-Studded Cast Joins Donna at the Castle

Peacock has packed the cast with a dizzying array of reality legends, Olympians, and unexpected wild cards. Here's who else is joining Donna Kelce:

Bravo Royalty

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York), returning after her early "murder" in Season 3

(The Real Housewives of New York), returning after her early "murder" in Season 3 Porsha Williams (RHOA)

(RHOA) Candiace Dillard Bassett (RHOP)

(RHOP) Caroline Stanbury (RHODubai)

These women know how to form alliances—and how to take them down.

Survivor & Big Brother Legends

Rob Cesternino (Survivor), now a leading voice in reality podcasting

(Survivor), now a leading voice in reality podcasting Natalie Anderson , a Survivor and Amazing Race winner

, a Survivor and Amazing Race winner Yam Yam Arocho , winner of Survivor 44

, winner of Survivor 44 Ian Terry (Big Brother 14 winner)

(Big Brother 14 winner) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother 23)

Expect some of the game's sharpest minds and biggest blindsides to come from this group.

More Reality and Entertainment Stars

Maura Higgins (Love Island UK), making her U.S. reality TV debut

(Love Island UK), making her U.S. reality TV debut Monét X Change , fan-favorite from RuPaul's Drag Race

, fan-favorite from RuPaul's Drag Race Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars champion)

(Dancing with the Stars champion) Kristen Kish (Top Chef winner, now host)

(Top Chef winner, now host) Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach)

Olympians & Athletes

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, iconic figure skaters and broadcasting duo

Wild Cards

Michael Rapaport , actor and outspoken culture critic

, actor and outspoken culture critic Eric Nam , K-pop artist with a global fanbase

, K-pop artist with a global fanbase Ron Funches, stand-up comedian

With 23 cast members total, the mix of competition veterans, entertainers, and social game rookies is more diverse than ever.