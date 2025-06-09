The high-profile trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs may be approaching an unexpected turning point, as television personality and courtroom consultant Dr. Phil McGraw expressed doubts about whether the prosecution has presented enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Now, four weeks into the proceedings, Dr. Phil predicts the judge could consider dismissing the case before it reaches the jury.

"Therefore, I suspect the defense team will make a motion for a 'directed verdict,' also known as a judgment as a matter of law, after which a judge may conclude that the evidence presented at trial is not legally sufficient to support the charges," he said, writing for the Daily Mail.

Such a move is rare in criminal trials and often resisted by judges. Still, Dr. Phil said, "I question whether the jury has been presented with enough evidence to reasonably expect them to find a legal basis to convict and I predict the judge may be tempted to throw the case out of court."

Distinguishing Character From Charges

Dr. Phil acknowledged Combs' admitted troubling behavior but emphasized the importance of distinguishing between character and legal guilt. "I think Combs's admitted behavior is absolutely despicable. He's a confessed woman-beater who's engaged in abusive, degrading acts that should offend and disgust any reasonable person with a moral compass."

"But—and this is critical—he is not on trial for being disgusting or even offensive. The jurors will not be asked whether he is a pervert or even guilty of Intimate Partner Violence (IVP)."

Combs faces serious charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation of individuals for prostitution, all of which he denies. Yet, Dr. Phil believes the prosecution has not fully proven these allegations. "And so far, I believe the prosecution has failed to effectively prove the elements of those crimes beyond a reasonable doubt."

The prosecution has placed significant weight on the testimony of Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend. Dr. Phil said, "I believe that Cassie was undeniably victimized, psychologically controlled, and emotionally shattered. But the prosecution needed a witness who could survive the harsh realities of cross-examination."

He noted that the defense has found room to challenge her credibility, pointing to the complexity of her relationship with Combs, saying, "Cassie's long-term relationship with Combs, her professions of love for him, the periods when she left Combs and then returned to him, and her text messages— gave the defense just enough room to plant doubt in the minds of jurors."

High Bar for Conviction

Dr. Phil explained the difficult legal standard the prosecution must meet: "Remember, in a criminal trial, the prosecution has to go 12-for-12. They need every juror to vote to convict to secure a guilty verdict on any one charge. But the defense only needs one juror to refuse to vote guilty."

He pointed out the challenges jurors face when dealing with complicated emotional issues such as trauma bonding and victim blaming, which may not translate easily into the courtroom.

While Dr. Phil condemned Combs' abusive actions, he emphasized the distinction between moral judgment and legal guilt.

"I believe Sean Combs is 100 percent guilty of orchestrating long-term abuse, of controlling and damaging people using his money, power, and influence. But, to my mind, that's not what this trial, to date, has yet proven."