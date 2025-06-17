Joshua Jackson is pushing back against claims from ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, saying she is the one not following their custody agreement, especially when it comes to decisions about their 5-year-old daughter, Juno.

On Thursday, June 12, the "Doctor Odyssey" actor told a judge that Turner-Smith went against their parenting plan by choosing a new school for Juno without talking to him first.

He said their agreement clearly states that both parents must discuss and agree on major decisions before anything is finalized.

Turner-Smith, however, says otherwise. She claimed Jackson is not honoring their deal, specifically one that gives her the final say on where Juno goes to school.

In a court filing, she said, "Since March 2025, I have responded to Josh's questions on this issue and remained available to meet and confer regarding the school selection for Juno."

According to US Magazine, Jackson disagrees. He says she selected a school "out of the blue" without meeting with him.

He also pointed out that the school is far from both his homes — including a rental where he is staying after his permanent residence was damaged in a wildfire.

Joshua Jackson Wants Court to Block Juno's School Change

According to his lawyer, Turner-Smith "forfeited the provision allowing her to make a school choice" by not working with him in good faith.

He explained that the new school would add stress to Juno's daily life and that switching now would be a disruption.

Jackson wants their daughter to stay in her current school for the next academic year and is asking the court to ensure that both parents must agree on education matters moving forward.

The former couple divorced in May 2025 and agreed to joint custody of their daughter. While they split parenting responsibilities and costs equally, they have continued to disagree about Juno's schedule and education, Yahoo said.

Jackson also raised concerns about Turner-Smith's proposal for summer custody, which would give her uninterrupted time with Juno.

He believes it's not fair to their daughter, saying, "Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally."

Turner-Smith, in an earlier letter to Jackson, stressed the importance of her role as a Black mother to a biracial child. Jackson replied that he is open to learning more and values time with Juno deeply.

The judge has not yet made a decision on the latest custody issues.