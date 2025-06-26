Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old son Saint West gave fans a surprise this week when he took over his mom's Instagram account to ask for free toys from a popular company.

On June 24, Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers got a surprise message—not from Kim, but from her son, Saint.

Using his mom's verified account, Saint posted a playful message asking her 356 million followers to subscribe to his YouTube channel.

But things didn't stop there. In the comments, he also made a playful request to toy maker Pop Mart, the company behind the trendy Labubu dolls, Complex said.

"Hey it's Saint i got my moms phone can i get some giant labubus and some rainbow teeth ones pls," he wrote under the post.

The post was soon deleted, but not before fans and Pop Mart themselves noticed. The toy company jumped in, joking, "Hey Saint, while you still have your mom's phone can you reply to her DMs real fast?"

Labubu toys, known for their unique look and high price tags—some costing up to $300—have become a huge hit on social media. Saint clearly wanted in on the trend.

Fazendo contatos! 😂 Kim Kardashian deletou as publicações, mas antes disso, Saint ainda deu um jeitinho de responder a um comentário deixado pela loja Pop Mart.



“Ei, aqui é o Saint. Peguei o celular da minha mãe. Posso ganhar uns Labubus gigantes e alguns daqueles com dentes… https://t.co/dB0ReqKMjX pic.twitter.com/jTwjdYIeWV — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) June 25, 2025

Fans Praise Saint West's Confidence After Latest Instagram Prank

This isn't the first time Saint has taken over his mom's Instagram. Back in April, he shared a snapshot of his YouTube page with a simple, confident message: "Sub to Saint's channel."

According to PageSix, fans at the time praised his confidence, calling him a "smart man" for promoting his own content.

The recent stunt had fans laughing once again. One user commented, "And in the middle of a SKIMS campaign? Oh Saint, you're in time out."

Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller also jumped in on the fun. She playfully commented on Saint's post, joking about him needing to return Kim's phone and teasing a spot at the top of her famous dance pyramid.

Saint is the second child of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West. The two finalized their divorce in 2022 but continue to co-parent their four kids: North (12), Chicago (7), Psalm (6), and of course, Saint.