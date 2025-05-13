Kim Kardashian took the stand in court to testify in the Paris jewelry heist case that saw $10 million in valuables stolen from her.

The reality television star addressed the court when speaking about the incident that took place in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, revealing that she thought she was in fear for her life.

"I absolutely thought I was going to die," Kardashian told the court, according to TMZ.

Kardashian also expressed fears that she was going to be raped after two men dressed in police uniforms and wearing masks held her at gunpoint while she wore nothing but a bathrobe.

"I was sure that I was going to be raped," Kardashian told the court.

The SKIMS founder recounted the harrowing incident, revealing that she heard "stomping" outside her room at about 3 AM and opened her door to see the concierge handcuffed by the two robbers. That's when one of the men pointed a gun at her.

"I kept telling them I have babies and I need to get home to my babies," Kardashian recounted of the moment.

The two men left and took with them $10 million in possessions, including a $4 million engagement ring given to her by her former husband, Kanye West. While on the stand, Kardashian shared that she could not remember individual features and faces.

Kardashian was eventually able to contact authorities who arrived to the scene and she later testified that a French official later told her she'd been targeted by the same robbery ring during a previous visit to Paris, however, the group decided not to go through with the plot since West was with her at the time.

During the court session, the alleged ringleader issued a statement to Kardashian where he asked for forgiveness. While Kardashian noted that she forgave the man, she also shared that it does not negate the trauma that she had to endure.

Only one item from the robbery has been recovered, a $24,000 diamond necklace.