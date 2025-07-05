Ivanka Trump's Resurfaced 2018 Photo Sparks New Plastic Surgery Rumors:'Who Did the Work?'
A resurfaced photo of Ivanka Trump from 2018 has sparked renewed speculation about possible cosmetic procedures, as fans on social media zoomed in on her appearance.
The image, originally taken June 20, 2018, in the Oval Office during her father Donald
Trump's first presidential term shows Ivanka standing alongside her father shortly after he signed an executive order aimed at ending the separation of migrant families at the southern border.
In the photo, Ivanka, 43, wears a white skirt with black floral patterns and a plain white long-sleeved top.
Social media users noticed the tight fit of her shirt and debated whether she was wearing a bra underneath. Some suggested she wore a spaghetti-strap undershirt, but the outline of her chest was still visible through the fabric.
Comments on Twitter (now known as X) varied from compliments to accusations of cosmetic enhancements.
One user wrote, "She looks exceptional in that shirt," while another joked, "Who lowered the thermostat in the White House." Others accused Ivanka of having undergone plastic surgery, with one user stating, "All of the plastic surgeries her daddy's money could buy."
This is not the first time Ivanka Trump has faced such claims.
In August 2024, Daily Mail interviewed plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who speculated that Ivanka may have had rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, fillers, Botox, and veneers.
He estimated she had spent about $50,000 on plastic surgery and $80,000 on dental work.
Ivanka Trump has not publicly addressed the recent resurfaced photo or the accompanying speculation about cosmetic procedures.
