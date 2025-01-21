Ivanka Trump is receiving criticism for wearing a replica of an iconic gown at the 2025 Liberty Ball on Monday night.

The gown is a replica of the one Hubert de Givenchy created for the actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 movie "Sabrina."

Fans of the late actress are livid over the black and white gown that Trump wore for the occasion, which featured a strapless fitted bodice with a floral print within the overskirt.

Ivanka paired the dress with black opera gloves, elegant pumps, a Leviev floral diamond necklace, and matching earrings. Her hair was done in a smooth French roll-up, and she opted for a glamorous makeup look.

According to the Daily Mail, a White House spokesman said Trump had been "honored" to wear the Givenchy item and thanked the Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for the wonderful work.

The statement highlighted Hepburn's influence on Trump, noting that "she views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."

Social media users have criticized Trump, and many took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

In the comments, someone said that the gown Trump wore was a "2015 White House Black Market" creation, while another said, "Its [sic] giving the David's Bridal knockoff."

Hepburn's fans have pointed out the differences between the original gown and the version recreated for Trump.

"It's another case of the original looking so much better than the copy," one user noted.

Another added, "The original is one of my favorite classic gowns, and I will not let some stubby-fingered dilettante in ill-fitting clothes take it from me."

Others brought up Hepburn's experience during World War II, particularly how she was always a humanitarian and a person who embodied grace during her lifetime.

One fan commented, "Before she was a glamorous actress, she was a rebel against the very political movement Ivanka's father emulates."

Some critics also took issue with a Hepburn tweet posted by Trump. In the tweet featured a video of the actress talking about kindness.

A user wrote: "The absolute gall to post that while fully supporting her absolutely disgusting father is unfathomable to me."

Trump stunned in another daring look earlier that day during her father's presidential swearing-in ceremony. The president's daughter wore a monochrome forest green skirted suit, which consisted of an asymmetrical belted jacket and a pencil skirt with pleats.

She finished her look with a matching green hat and a black Lady Dior bag.