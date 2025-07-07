A resurfaced clip of Jaden Smith's 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has sparked a wave of nostalgia and concern among fans, many of whom are now questioning the impact of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's parenting on their son's evolution.

The video, shared on The Ellen Show's TikTok account on July 2, features then-11-year-old Jaden charming the audience with stories about his famous parents and life on the set of The Pursuit of Happyness.

Jaden joked about his dad claiming they couldn't afford orange juice and reminisced about watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a family.

"It's quite sad," Jaden said at the time, causing laughter from the audience. He also jokingly told DeGeneres he planned to move his parents into "a small apartment in Texas" after buying their house.

The clip, which has since garnered over 640,000 views and hundreds of comments, triggered a flurry of emotional reactions.

While some praised Jaden's early charisma and comedic timing, others expressed disappointment over what they see as a confusing shift in his public persona.

"Such a cute throwback! Jaden's energy was so pure and genuine back then," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Bro was actually Jaden Smith. Don't know who he is now."

More critical voices pointed fingers at Will and Jada, referencing their open approach to parenting. "What a shame he turned into what he is now. Shame on the parents," one user stated.

In recent years, Jaden, now 26, has gained notoriety for his unconventional lifestyle, marked by dramatic physical transformations, cryptic social media posts, and late-night appearances that have raised eyebrows.

One recent incident showed him seated on a park bench in Paris at 3 a.m. with a friend and a smoking device. Though no drug use was shown in the footage, fans speculated about his well-being.

Will Smith's nepo baby son Jaden pictured with drug paraphernalia on park bench at 3 AM in Paris https://t.co/MoyVpOwFOc — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 23, 2025

The conversation surrounding the resurfaced clip intensified after Will Smith admitted in a radio interview that he and Jada may have mishandled parenting their children.

"We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty," Smith said on the U.K.'s Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. "Don't do it. I'm not advocating for it."

Smith described their household policy: "The deal was if you tell the truth, you won't get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don't tell the truth."

"It's a mistake... It's terrible... They do whatever they want and they just come tell you," he said, half-joking.

"It's awful. Don't try it. You want your kids to lie. You definitely, you don't want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking and doing."

Fans online have taken that sentiment as an explanation—if not a justification—for Jaden's dramatic transformation.

"Whatever happened to the boy, he was so adorable for sure?" one viewer asked.

Despite public speculation, Jaden has not commented on the viral clip or the renewed scrutiny of his upbringing.

His parents, both of whom have faced criticism for their parenting style in the past, also remain silent on the issue.