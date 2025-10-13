Prince Harry is said to be "hurt and upset" over public backlash aimed at his wife, Meghan Markle, after she posted a video while visiting Paris last week.

The clip, shared to Instagram, showed Meghan relaxing in a car near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel — the site where Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997, Express reported.

The short video sparked intense criticism online, with some royal watchers calling the post "insensitive."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams labeled it "beyond stupid," questioning how such a post could be shared so casually, especially given the location's emotional weight for Harry.

According to sources close to the couple, Meghan, 44, did not realize how close she was to the tunnel at the time.

Prince Harry, 41, is reportedly more upset by the way his mother's memory is being used to attack Meghan than by the video itself.

"Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana's death was used as a stick to beat his wife with," a friend told The Mail on Sunday.

"She didn't even pass close to the tunnel... The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry."

I have no doubt Harry was upset by the fuax outrage the Murdoch press instigated, over the video Meghan posted of herself, MORE THAN A KILOMETER away from the tunnel her MIL died in 28 years ago.... Especially considering the role the Daily Mail played in Diana's death. Harry… pic.twitter.com/8vxH1B8Qre — Benjamin Eley Cannell Parody (Fake/Parody) (@benjic_parody) October 12, 2025

Meghan Markle Criticized for Giggling at Paris Show

According to PageSix, Markle also faced criticism for her appearance at Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Some took issue with her giggling during the event, claiming it was not an appropriate tone given the video's context.

Despite the online backlash, no official comment has been released by the couple's team.

The situation comes amid a history of intense public scrutiny for Meghan, dating back to her earliest days with Prince Harry.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she opened up about the toll constant criticism had taken on her, even admitting to suicidal thoughts at one point.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in New York City, where they were honored as Humanitarians of the Year at the Project Healthy Minds Gala. During the event, Meghan spoke about parenting and the digital world.

"Our kids are still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming," she said. "We think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits while safeguarding against its dangers."

Prince Harry added, "This is a pivotal moment to protect children and support families in the digital age."