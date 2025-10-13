Blake Lively has allegedly been left "devastated" after Taylor Swift's new album seemed to include songs that were seemingly designed to attack her, fueling fresh rumors of their broken friendship.

The former close friends, one of Hollywood's best-loved friendships, are said to have had a messy breakup. Sources claimed the new music from Swift represents "the most vicious" swipe at Lively so far.

An insider revealed that Lively, 38, was "heartbroken and humiliated" when fans started analyzing Swift's lyrics.

Swift, 35, revealed her new album The Life of a Showgirl on her fiancé Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, stating it would be released in October. The news soon raised eyebrows for the mention of a song called "Ruin the Friendship," which many fans took as a nod to Lively.

Another song, "CANCELLED!," further fueled speculation, with internet users describing the pair as "very thinly veiled" attacks on the actress.

A pal of both women shared the news with the publication, "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this." The insider went on to say that public gossip regarding the lyrics "has affected her badly."

The reported fallout between the two stems from Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress accused Baldoni of harassment and defamation related to their 2022 film collaboration.

Legal documents reportedly referenced Lively's connection to Swift, with Baldoni's team alleging she tried to use the pop star's influence to alter the film's script — claims insiders described to RadarOnline as "deeply upsetting."

"Taylor was deeply upset by the suggestion that she had any part in it," another source added. "She wanted to stay completely out of that whole legal situation."

Sources told RadarOnline that she'd do whatever it takes to make things right, but Taylor has totally shut her out. Two had tried to rekindle their romance earlier this year, but the news of Swift's new album could have "shut the door for good."

"Blake never imagined Taylor would stay upset for this long," a source revealed. "The silence has been awful – it feels like she's lost a sister."

Sources further claimed Lively is worried that the feud may leave a blight on her husband Ryan Reynolds' image. "," one pal revealed.

The two were once so tight that Swift was godmother to Reynolds and Lively's children. But insiders say reconciliation is not in the works. "Once she's closed a door, it stays shut – she doesn't go back," the source explained.