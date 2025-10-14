Meghan Markle posted a video on Instagram of Princess Lilibet of Sussex running in their Montecito backyard.

The clip marked International Day of the Girl and, according to reports, created tension with Prince Harry over their long-standing privacy agreement.

Harry was "deeply uncomfortable" with the decision, given his years of legal battles and public pleas to shield their children from media attention.

Markle posted a short clip of Lili running barefoot in pink pajamas and a photo of the two holding hands near a pond. The child's face was turned away, but her long red hair made her recognizable.

"Harry's deeply uncomfortable," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter on Substack.

"He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan's the one putting them back in the spotlight."

The report said Harry did not know Markle planned to post the video. "He found out almost when the rest of us did," the insider said, adding that Harry felt she "crossed a line."

Markle captioned the post with a message to young girls, writing, "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It's your right and our responsibility. Go get 'em girl!"

'A Clash of Principles'

Friends close to the couple said Markle sees the post as a way to celebrate her daughter and inspire others. But Harry sees it as a step away from the privacy they fought to maintain. "It's a clash of principles," a source told Shuter.

"She believes in visibility. He believes in protection. That tension has never really gone away."

Harry has long linked his privacy stance to the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died while fleeing paparazzi in 1997.

"I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," he said in an earlier statement.

Brand Push vs. Privacy

Markle has shown more family content online since relaunching her personal Instagram and promoting her brand, As Ever. She shared photos from Lilibet's birthday celebration in June and behind-the-scenes clips from their home life.

A source told Radar Online earlier this year that "the idea of sharing anything about the kids would've been off the table," but Meghan Markle seems "intent on breaking this rule for the sake of her self-promotion and brand."

Princess Lilibet of Sussex, born in 2021, became a princess after her grandfather Charles III took the throne.