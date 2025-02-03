Rumors circulate that US stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had split up for real, but a fresh report alleged that they were remaining wedded on paper for money-related reasons.

The couple, together for 27 years, reportedly would lose $400 million in a divorce.

An anonymous source told RadarOnline, "They're still together on paper, but at this point, it's more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection."

Joint ventures like Overbrook Entertainment and Westbrook Inc. are reportedly the main reasons that the pair have remained legally married.

"The two companies they're attached to serve as a vehicle for most of their money-making endeavors, and it would most likely need to be split up or totally revamped if they were to put a formal end to the marriage," the insider told the outlet.

The drama behind it

Jada disclosed two years ago in her memoir "Worthy" that she and Will had been separated since 2016.

That said, they haven't made a formal divorce just because of the complexity and cost of going through one.

"For logistical purposes, it's been more convenient for them to keep the status quo," the insider added.

After Will slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, it cost his brand Westbrook Inc., a $600 million business in 2022, millions of dollars in lost funding.

With parallel actors and writers strikes, this led to $100 million in lost revenues for the company, Semafor reported in January 2024.

However, the couple has continued to live separate lives.

People magazine reported that Will and Jada are "living their own lives but haven't completely severed ties."

The pair have two kids, Jaden and Willow, who joined their dad at the 67th Grammys on Feb. 2, but Jada was notably missing.