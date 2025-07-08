Newly released surveillance footage shows the final hours of Jeffrey Epstein's life behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was found dead in his cell due to suicide.

It has 11 hours of footage from the night of August 9, 2019 until the morning of August 10, 2019. The clip show Epstein wearing an orange jumpsuit and his hands cuffed behind his back, escorted by a guard about 7:49 PM, according to the video.

The two descend a short stairway and walk through the common area. The footage does not capture the door to his cell, but according to the Department of Justice, it would have shown anyone entering or exiting.

At 10:39 PM, a guard walks toward Epstein's cell and returns two minutes later. That is the last known entry before guards arrived the next morning to deliver breakfast and found Epstein unresponsive.

"There's just nobody there," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in May, emphasizing that no one else approached the area. "There's no DNA, no audio, no fingerprints, no suspects, no accomplices, no tips. There is nothing."

🚨 BREAKING: After years of speculation, sealed names, and mysterious “missing footage,” the DOJ has finally dropped the official narrative:



Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

There is no client list. And the FBI found “no reason” to investigate anyone else.



10 hours of footage,… pic.twitter.com/hUotDlkNG0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 7, 2025

Officials Insist Suicide, Critics Raise Eyebrows

The video coming out comes after years of public skepticism.

Epstein had been in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and had influential friends in politics, finance and royalty. An official ruling that his death was a suicide by hanging was challenged by several protocol violations that only added to mistrust. And on the night he died, his cellmate was removed and not replaced.

The guards assigned to monitor him reportedly fell asleep and later falsified logs. Two cameras near his cell malfunctioned, and another recorded footage that was considered unusable.

Despite these failures, the DOJ concluded that Epstein acted alone. The video was enhanced for clarity, and the FBI said it supports the original autopsy and investigation findings.

Similarities to a Mossad Case Add to the Mystery

Questions persist due to eerie similarities between Epstein's death and that of Ben Zygier, a former Mossad agent who died in Israeli custody in 2010.

Zygier also died by suicide in a high-security prison while under surveillance. Both men were said to be in good spirits prior to their deaths, both were alone in their cells, and both reportedly used bed sheets.

In "Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales," author Dylan Howard compares the two cases, noting Zygier's prison also failed to follow suicide prevention orders. An investigation found bruises and traces of tranquilizers on his body, and the presiding judge admitted she could not dismiss the possibility of foul play.

Though Epstein's ties to foreign intelligence have long been rumored, the DOJ insists no evidence supports claims of a blackmail ring or connections to espionage.

"He was taking photos of politicians f**king fourteen-year-old girls," said former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe, per Radar Online. "They would just blackmail people like that."