Whispers that Sean "Diddy" Combs had constructed secret underground tunnels between his Los Angeles mansion and the Playboy mansion have long circulated.

Newly revealed information proves that there was indeed a tunnel under his property — just not the one conspiracy theorists had suspected.

Per Radar Online, up until his arrest in the federal sex trafficking case, Diddy resided in a lavish 17,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles, located a few minutes from the Playboy mansion. The online theories were abuzz, contending that the rapper had built underground tunnels linking his home to the estate once owned by Hugh Hefner — tunnels reportedly employed for his "freak offs."

"A tunnel was discovered in Diddy's luxurious Los Angeles mansion – an underwater swimming tunnel leading to a mysterious grotto, reminiscent of ancient and modern human use of caves," one user posted on X. "Despite the discovery, the Federal government has yet to release any photos of it."

A tunnel was discovered in Diddy's luxurious Los Angeles mansion—an underwater swimming tunnel leading to a mysterious grotto, reminiscent of ancient and modern human use of caves.



Despite the discovery, the Federal government has yet to release any photos of it.



The… pic.twitter.com/fqoollW0Ci — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 26, 2024

Though social media erupted with speculation linking Diddy's underground chamber to Hefner's haunt, real estate records and listings suggest a different tale.

Tunnel Was Real — Just Not to Playboy Mansion

There is such a tunnel, but it's a swimming tunnel underwater that connects a grotto in Diddy's personal backyard to his main residence, not the Playboy Mansion, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reuters also debunked the claims last year.

The luxury estate, a 2014 construction with an asking price of $61.5 million, boasts a 3,000-square-foot guesthouse, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 35-seat movie theater, a wine room, and a spa featuring a massage room and steam room.

The Playboy mansion itself, for its part, has its underground system. Hefner's son has said in the past that those tunnels were only used to cart around laundry — not to throw private parties or have sex.

Weapons, Drugs, and Lubricants Seized in Raids

After Diddy was arrested last year, federal agents raided his residences in both Los Angeles and Miami. Police reportedly found more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant along with multiple "freak off" supplies of ecstasy and ketamine during the raids.

Among the images released by the Department of Justice were three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers left inside a closet inside his Star Island property. The indictment says the weapons were "broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them."

The indictment also asserted that Diddy relied on guns as instruments of fear. "On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims and witnesses to his abuse," prosecutors wrote.

Comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein have grown louder as details of the federal investigation continue to emerge. With multiple lawsuits and criminal proceedings underway, the allegations have painted a grim portrait of what allegedly took place inside the music mogul's properties — despite the glamorous façade.