Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara may have taken their friendship to the next level. The retired NFL quarterback, 47, and the "Modern Family" star, 52, have reportedly struck up a summer romance during a recent luxury yacht trip in Europe, according to a source.

According to PageSix, the two were spotted aboard the Ritz-Carlton's brand-new superyacht Luminara for a star-studded, two-night cruise that sailed from Rome to Ibiza.

The exclusive event hosted around 450 VIPs including Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Colman Domingo, and singer Anitta.

Performances from Sting, Janelle Monáe, and Ellie Goulding lit up the evening skies, alongside stunning drone shows.

But all eyes were on Brady and Vergara. The duo sat next to each other at dinner, and one insider revealed, "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her." Their chemistry didn't go unnoticed, with several guests calling their interaction flirty and warm.

Tom Brady’s ‘summer romance’ with Sofia Vergara revealed after viral yacht photo https://t.co/R50UCPhZFm pic.twitter.com/AiNNSENg86 — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2025

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Fuel Romance Buzz in Ibiza

The pair reportedly continued to spend time together in Ibiza even after the yacht party ended.

While neither of them has confirmed the romance, sources described the connection as a "summer fling" or "just fun"—though the buzz around them suggests it may be something more.

Vergara, who finalized her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello in 2024, has been open about her dating preferences. In a recent interview, she joked, "I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare."

She also said she's not rushing into anything serious and just wants someone "fun" in her life.

Brady, who divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022, has been linked to other women in recent months, including model Irina Shayk and actress Sydney Sweeney, DailyMail said. However, nothing has been confirmed on those fronts.

Meanwhile, Vergara has been soaking up the sun in Spain, sharing bikini selfies and fun dance clips with her fans online.

One post even showed her and Brady seated side by side at a dinner while fellow celeb J Balvin greeted her with a kiss on the forehead.