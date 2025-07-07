NFL legend Tom Brady is soaking up the sun before heading back to work, and this time, he's doing it in style.

Brady, 47, was recently spotted aboard a luxury yacht in Ibiza alongside Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson as they celebrated film producer Mohammed Al Turki's 39th birthday.

Brady looked laid-back and comfortable as he chilled on deck, dressed in black swim trunks, a green cap, a gold chain, and sandals.

In the photos, Brady was seen having a friendly chat with 46-year-old Hudson, who looked relaxed in a blue string bikini, a black hat, and her hair styled in a braid.

Johnson, 35, also turned heads in a black bikini and a matching baseball cap.

According to Men'sJournal, the yacht party wasn't just for fun — it was a special birthday celebration for Al Turki, a well-known Saudi Arabian film producer.

Alongside the glitz and glamour, the outing also had a family-friendly vibe.

Both Brady and Hudson were seen spending time with their children, making it a laid-back getaway for the stars and their families.

#TomBrady kicks back in Ibiza, soaking up the sun and enjoying a few carefree days of rest and family fun on the island’s sparkling shores.



The former QB, who had been a target of ridicule in the past for his 'dad bod' while married to Gisele, showed off a very toned body as he… pic.twitter.com/MLTBPS74nM — backgridus (@BackgridUS) July 4, 2025

Tom Brady Jumps Off Yacht With Daughter Vivian

At one point, Hudson was seen giving Johnson a warm hug while the group enjoyed the Mediterranean breeze.

Johnson was also spotted playfully grabbing a friend's bicep during a light moment on board.

Brady has been enjoying a busy summer. Just days before the Ibiza trip, he shared Instagram videos of himself and his daughter Vivian jumping off a yacht into the sea, PageSix said.

"If she does it... then I guess I have to also," he joked, adding heart and laughing emojis. He also posted a calming sunset photo from the water.

The getaway happened not long after Brady attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's glamorous wedding in Venice, where he was spotted chatting with other big-name guests.

Brady is making the most of his downtime before returning for his second season as a FOX NFL broadcaster.

He wrapped up his rookie year in the booth with a high-profile Super Bowl appearance and praised his team for making the transition from football to broadcasting a smooth one.

"The 2024 NFL season is in the books," Brady wrote on social media earlier this year. "It certainly was a new challenge... and I couldn't have asked for a better team."