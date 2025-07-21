A decades-old interview with Melania Trump has resurfaced online, offering a rare look at the future first lady's early defense of her relationship with Donald Trump.

In the 1999 ABC News interview, the then-29-year-old Slovenian model dismissed claims that she was with Trump, then 53, for his money — though she acknowledged, "the money doesn't hurt."

"They don't know me," Melania said when asked about widespread speculation regarding her intentions. "People who talk like this, they don't know me."

Pressed further by ABC correspondent Don Dahler, who noted, "You don't see many 26-year-old supermodels on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanic," Melania responded by downplaying the value of material possessions in relationships.

"You can't sleep or hug or talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartments, beautiful planes, beautiful cars, beautiful houses. You can't do that. You could feel very empty," she said.

Despite her philosophical tone, Melania later added a quip that has reignited public debate: "The money doesn't hurt."

Love this interview with Melania at age 26. When asked if she had been hurt by the comments that she was with Donald Trump because he was rich, she gave a very honest and mature answer and said…“they don’t know me”. Love our @FLOTUS 💗 pic.twitter.com/gcEpuF8Rgo — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) July 17, 2025

The interview, filmed shortly after the couple's relationship became public, has gone viral on social media in recent days.

Users have questioned the authenticity of Melania's claims, with some accusing her of avoiding a direct answer.

One commenter wrote, "Her answer didn't make any sense," while another observed, "She never actually answered the question."

Born in Slovenia, Melania immigrated to the United States in 1996 to pursue a modeling career.

According to records from the Associated Press, she earned $20,056 from 10 modeling jobs during a seven-week period before receiving legal work authorization.

Critics point to Melania's early financial struggles as evidence that Trump's wealth played a role in their relationship. "Right, Trump's money had nothing to do with her deciding to date him. Laughable," one commenter wrote.

Throughout their relationship, Melania Trump has largely avoided public discussion of her marriage.

But the resurfaced 1999 interview has fueled fresh scrutiny amid ongoing rumors about the couple's dynamic.

In recent months, observers have noted her brief public appearances and reported preference for private living quarters, including spending fewer than 15 days at the White House during the early months of Donald Trump's second term.

Adding to the intrigue, a 1993 Slovenian clothing commercial featuring Melania portraying a fictional U.S. president also resurfaced recently, prompting comparisons to her later role as first lady.

Despite persistent speculation, Melania Trump has maintained that critics misunderstand her. "If somebody said, 'You're with the man because he's rich and famous,' they don't know me," she said in 1999.